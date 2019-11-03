International Development News
Warriors F Green out with finger injury

  • Updated: 03-11-2019 04:32 IST
Forward Draymond Green, the latest member of the Golden State Warriors to be nursing an injury, will miss Saturday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Green said he sustained an injury to his left index finger during Friday night's 127-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

"I hurt my finger. Ligament action. But it is what it is," the 29-year-old Green, who was wearing a wrap over both his wrist and index finger, said after Friday's game. "... It's pretty sore. I couldn't grip the ball the whole entire (game), probably since the second quarter, which is why I was making a lot of one-handed, right-handed passes and dribbling left with my right hand. I couldn't really grip the ball."

Green's injury comes two days after two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry sustained a broken left hand after colliding with Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes. Curry will be sidelined at least three months after undergoing surgery, the team announced Friday. In the past seven games of consequence for the team, the Warriors have lost since-departed Kevin Durant (Achilles), Klay Thompson (left knee) and Curry (hand) to long-term injuries.

In addition to Green's injury, guard D'Angelo Russell sprained his right ankle in Friday's game and is questionable to play against Charlotte. Russell scored a season-high 30 against the Spurs and is averaging 19 points per game. Green is averaging 9.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists in five games this season for the Warriors (1-4).

For his career, Green has averaged 9.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game with 23 triple-doubles. He was named Defensive Player of the Year in 2016-17 and has been on the All-Defensive first or second team in each of the past five seasons. --Field Level Media

