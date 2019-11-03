International Development News
Development News Edition

Horse racing-Uni bests Got Stormy in Breeders' Cup Mile

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 05:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 04:53 IST
Horse racing-Uni bests Got Stormy in Breeders' Cup Mile
Jockey Joel Rosario asked Uni to pick up the pace coming into the final turn and the powerful 5-year-old mare responded by surging past the pack from the outside to set up a duel with the filly. Image Credit: Pixabay

Uni accelerated down the stretch to win the $2 million Breeders' Cup Mile on Saturday at Santa Anita Park and triumph over second-place finisher Got Stormy.

Jockey Joel Rosario asked Uni to pick up the pace coming into the final turn and the powerful 5-year-old mare responded by surging past the pack from the outside to set up a duel with the filly. The 7-2 Uni proved too strong and ultimately beat Got Stormy, the 3-1 favorite, by a comfortable one-and-a-half lengths margin on the turf track on a mostly sunny day in Southern California.

The win was the 10th victory in 18 starts for Uni. It also marks the 14th Breeders' Cup victory for trainer Chad Brown, who also trained third-place finisher Without Parole (8-1), who edged Circus Maximus (7-2) by a nose.

Two horses, Bolo and Suedois, were scratched from the race by veterinarians on Saturday morning following pre-race examinations. Santa Anita Park has come under scrutiny after 36 horses have died there since late December.

In response, the track in the spring adopted new rules pertaining to the use of drugs and brought in a record number of vets to examine horses competing in the world championships. No horses have been injured through the first 10 Breeders' Cup races on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Horse racing-Bricks and Mortar edges United in Breeders' Turf

Bricks and Mortar edged United by a head to win the 4 million Breeders Cup Turf on Saturday, finishing his season undefeated and making a strong case for Horse of the Year honors.After being stuck in traffic in the early going the even-mone...

Senators F Sabourin leaves on stretcher in Boston

Ottawa Senators rookie forward Scott Sabourin was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision with Bruins forward David Backes during the first period of Saturdays game in Boston. Sabourin was injured after administering a check on B...

Cubs pick up Santana's option, part ways with Holland

The Chicago Cubs announced Saturday that they exercised the 2020 option on Jose Quintanas contract and declined the option on fellow left-hander Derek Holland. The 30-year-old Quintana will make 10.5 million in base salary next season. He w...

Jazz C Davis (broken leg) out at least a month

Utah Jazz center Ed Davis suffered a fractured left fibula in Fridays loss in Sacramento and will be sidelined at least a month. The 30-year-old journeyman played eight scoreless minutes in the 102-101 defeat before exiting with what was in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019