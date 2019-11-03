Horse racing-Blue Prize stuns Midnight Bisou in Breeders' Distaff

International Development News
The previously undefeated Midnight Bisou, running at even odds with Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith in the saddle, was closing fast down the stretch but it proved too little, too late as the 8-1 Argentine-bred mare held on to win. Image Credit: Pixabay

Blue Prize held off a stiff challenge from favorite Midnight Bisou to win the $2 million Breeders' Cup Distaff in an upset at Santa Anita Park on Saturday.

The previously undefeated Midnight Bisou, running at even odds with Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith in the saddle, was closing fast down the stretch but it proved too little, too late as the 8-1 Argentine-bred mare held on to win. Serengeti Empress (10-1) finished third in the 1-1/8 mile race for fillies and mares on the fast dirt track.

