Cubs pick up Santana's option, part ways with Holland
The Chicago Cubs announced Saturday that they exercised the 2020 option on Jose Quintana's contract and declined the option on fellow left-hander Derek Holland. The 30-year-old Quintana will make $10.5 million in base salary next season. He went 13-9 with a 4.68 ERA in 32 appearances (31 starts) last season.
Quintana is 83-77 with a 3.72 ERA in 246 career starts and four relief appearances with the Chicago White Sox (2012-17) and Cubs. Holland, 33, would have earned $6.5 million if he had been retained. He was 0-1 with a 6.89 ERA in 20 games with the Cubs after being acquired from the San Francisco Giants in late July.
Overall, he was 2-5 with a 6.08 ERA in 51 appearances (eight starts) last season and is 78-78 in 295 appearances (222 starts) in 11 seasons with the Texas Rangers (2009-16), White Sox (2017), Giants (2018-19) and Cubs. --Field Level Media
