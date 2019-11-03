International Development News
O'Reilly lifts Blues over Wild in OT

  • Reuters
  • Minnesota
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 08:43 IST
  • Created: 03-11-2019 08:37 IST
O'Reilly lifts Blues over Wild in OT
Image Credit: Twitter (@StLouisBlues)

Ryan O'Reilly scored the overtime game-winner as the St. Louis Blues edged the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday night in St. Paul, Minn. O'Reilly deked by Zach Parise in the high slot before snapping a wrister in the top left corner. The Blues erased a 3-2 deficit to earn their seventh comeback victory of the season. Overall, they have won four consecutive games and six of their last seven following a four-game skid.

Mackenzie MacEachern, Sammy Blais and Carl Gunnarsson also scored for the Blues, and Jake Allen made 20 saves. Marcus Foligno, Kevin Fiala and Mats Zuccarello scored for the Wild, and Devan Dubnyk stopped 25 of 29 shots.

The Wild took a quick 1-0 lead after Allen failed to cover the puck in the crease and the Blues couldn't clear it from their zone. Foligno redirected Jared Spurgeon's pass from the point past Allen 2:26 into the game. But MacEachern tied it just 94 seconds later. Ivan Barbashev passed the puck in front of the net, and MacEachern batted it out of the air into Dubnyk, who inadvertently swatted the puck into his own net.

Gunnarsson put the Blues up 2-1 after moving in from the left point on a give-and-go play with O'Reilly. Gunnarsson circled the net, then jammed the puck through Dubnyk from a bad angle. It was Gunnarsson's first goal of the season and just his ninth since the 2015-16 season. Fiala tied the game 61 seconds into the second period with an unlikely goal. He whirled along the left boards and fired the puck through traffic and past the unsuspecting Allen.

Then Zuccarello put the Wild up 3-2 by converting Eric Staal's cross-ice pass for a power-play goal 3 1/2 minutes later. Mikko Koivu thought he gave the Wild a 4-2 lead with a second-period shot that caromed off Blues defenseman Colton Parayko into the net. But Wild winger Zach Parise made contact with Allen in the crease, and the Blues erased the tally with a successful goaltender interference challenge.

Blais came out of the right corner to jam a game-tying goal past Dubnyk with just under 14 minutes in the third period.

