International Development News
Development News Edition

Wolves go to town without Towns, rout Wizards

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 11:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 11:51 IST
Wolves go to town without Towns, rout Wizards
Image Credit: Flickr

Andrew Wiggins scored a team-high 21 points as visiting Minnesota finished with six players in double figures as the Timberwolves rolled to a 131-109 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Minnesota was missing top scorer Karl-Anthony Towns, suspended by the NBA for two games due to his part in a dust-up with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid earlier this week. This was the first game Towns sat out, but his team found plenty of offensive punch.

Robert Covington had 20 points in 20 minutes, Jarrett Culver also scored 20 points, followed by Gorgui Dieng (18), Jeff Teague (15) and Jake Layman (14). Teague added 13 assists. Dieng entered the game averaging 2.0 points but turned in a strong performance at center, helping fill the void created by Towns' absence.

Minnesota scored 42 points in the first quarter, reached 70 by halftime and had 106 after three quarters because they received so much help from so many players and shot 54.3 percent from the field. Bradley Beal led Washington with a game-high 30 points, but the Wizards simply could not shoot well enough to stay with Minnesota. Washington shot 38.9 percent in the game, and with the Timberwolves often close to 60 percent, the Wizards could not rally.

Washington's defense has not been stellar this season. The Wizards gave up 159 points in regulation in their previous game -- a 159-158 loss to Houston. Minnesota never trailed on Saturday, scoring the first four points and 25 in the opening seven minutes, and the Timberwolves never looked back. They were up 42-34 after the first quarter.

Washington sliced the lead to six a few times early in the second quarter before Minnesota took off again and led 70-56 halftime lead. Then, the Timberwolves blew the game open with a 36-16 edge in the third quarter. The Wizards have allowed at least 124 points in three consecutive games -- all losses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Two communities clash, one dead in Ballia

A man was killed and four others were injured when two groups belonging to different communities clashed in Jaipur village here, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when bikes of Sonu Chaurasia and Jamshed collided wi...

Lemon Tree Hotels to add 3 Aurika Hotels and Resorts by 2021-end

Hospitality firm Lemon Tree Hotels is looking to open three more properties under its upscale Aurika Hotels and Resorts brand across the country by the end of 2021, a top company official has said. The mainly mid-market segment hotels firm ...

Kartarpur ready to welcome Sikh pilgrims: Imran

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared some of the dazzling pictures of the Kartarpur complex and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, saying the revered venue is ready to welcome the Sikhs pilgrims for the 550th birth anniversary celebratio...

Bhanwal misses bronze, Ravi enters repechage at U-23 World Championships

Three-time medallist Sajan Bhanwal 77kg missed out on a bronze in Greco-Roman category but Ravi 97kg reached the repechage round at the U-23 Wrestling World Championships here on Sunday. Turkeys Serkan Akkoyun proved too strong for Bhanwal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019