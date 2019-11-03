International Development News
Bruins share wealth, beat Senators for 5th straight

David Pastrnak collected a goal and two assists as the host Boston Bruins skated to their fifth consecutive victory on Saturday with a 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators. Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, and Danton Heinen each scored and set up a goal, and Jake DeBrusk also tallied for the Bruins, who are 7-0-2 in their last nine games overall. Tuukka Rask made 30 saves to improve to 7-0-1 on the season.

Anthony Duclair scored his fourth goal in as many contests and Connor Brown also tallied for the Senators, who have lost their last nine meetings against Boston. Heinen skated across the goalmouth before tucking the puck past the outstretched right pad of Craig Anderson (27 saves) to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead at 5:43 of the third period.

Pastrnak and Marchand provided insurance 67 seconds later, as the former wired a sharp feed from below the goal line to the latter for easy conversion. Bergeron picked up his 500th career assist on the play. Play was stopped for more than 11 minutes early in the first period after Ottawa fourth-line forward Scott Sabourin was taken off the ice on a stretcher following a collision with Boston forward David Backes.

Sabourin was injured after delivering a check on Backes near the boards. The players' helmets collided and Sabourin appeared to be unconscious before he hit the ice. Backes immediately signaled for the officials to stop play as medical staff from both teams rushed to Sabourin's aid. The team announced later in the day that Sabourin was taken to a hospital for further evaluation and was conscious and speaking with medical personnel while he was still at the arena.

Defenseman Torey Krug's pass from behind the Bruins' blue line caromed off the end boards and right to Pastrnak, who tucked the puck past Anderson to open the scoring at 1:17 of the first period. Pastrnak's team-leading 13th goal extended his point streak to 11 games. Ottawa answered nearly 11 minutes later, as Logan Brown's sharp diagonal pass from the left circle found Duclair for an easy conversion.

Pastrnak set up Bergeron at the left post to regain the lead for the Bruins at 1:51 of the second period, but Connor Brown answered 73 seconds later with a sharp-angle shot from along the goal line. The goal was Connor Brown's second in as many contests and extended his point streak to five games.

