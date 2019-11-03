International Development News
Development News Edition

Kuemper, Coyotes shut out skidding Avs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Arizona
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 13:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 13:08 IST
Kuemper, Coyotes shut out skidding Avs
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Darcy Kuemper stopped all 33 shots he faced Saturday night to record his first shutout of the season for the host Arizona Coyotes, who cruised to a 3-0 win over the reeling Colorado Avalanche. Christian Dvorak and Phil Kessel scored in the first period, and Conor Garland added a goal in the second for the Coyotes, who have won three of four and seven of nine. The shutout was the 17th of Kuemper's career and his first since he made 39 saves against the Minnesota Wild on March 31.

Pavel Francouz made 25 saves for the Avalanche, who have lost four in a row (0-3-1) since an 8-1-1 start. Colorado, which lost to the Dallas Stars on Friday night, has been outscored 14-6 in the losing streak. Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon's 15-game point streak to open the season -- the longest in the NHL -- was snapped. He had four shots.

The Coyotes scored the only goal they'd need on the power play 6:40 into the first. Kessel's shot was deflected by Francouz, but the Avalanche goalie could not clear the puck, and it remained in the crease long enough for Dvorak to swoop in behind Colorado defenseman Ian Cole and put the rebound back underneath Francouz's pad. A faceoff win by Dvorak deep in the Avalanche zone led to Kessel's goal a little more than nine minutes later. After Dvorak's win, the puck ended up with Coyotes center Barrett Hayton, who was stationed behind the Avalanche's net. Hayton tucked a between-the-legs pass to Kessel, who was parallel to the net when he flicked a shot off of Francouz and into the net with 4:08 left.

The Avalanche outshot the Coyotes 17-3 in the second period, but Arizona scored the only goal exactly 20 minutes after its previous tally. As a power play -- generated by a hooking penalty on Erik Johnson -- was expiring, Nick Schmaltz shuffled the puck long enough for Avalanche center Tyson Jost to slide in an attempt to block a possible shot. Schmaltz then fired across the ice to Garland, who went to one knee and fired the puck past Francouz, who was stuck leaning in the other direction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

Delhi: Police and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pettersson, Canucks stay hot with rout of Sharks

Elias Pettersson scored twice, and Jake Virtanen had a goal and an assist as the Vancouver Canucks finally solved San Jose backup goaltender Aaron Dell, defeating the host Sharks 5-2 on Saturday night. Brandon Sutter and Adam Gaudette also ...

World's biggest stock IPOs

Riyadh, Nov 3 AFP Saudi Aramco on Sunday confirmed it planned to list on the Riyadh stock exchange, describing it as a milestone in the history of the energy behemoth. Depending on the size of the sale and Aramcos valuation, it could be the...

Leonardo DiCaprio meets Greta Thunberg, calls climate activist 'leader of our time'

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio says voices like Greta Thunberg give him hope for a better future at a time when world leaders have been taken planet earth for granted. Like Thunberg, DiCaprio is also an environmentalist. He called the tee...

Delhi HC initiates hearing on clash between lawyers, police at Tis Hazari court

The Delhi High Court on Sunday decided to take up for hearing the issue pertaining to the clash between lawyers and police at Tis Hazari court here which resulted in injuries to several persons. Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019