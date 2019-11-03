UPDATE 1-Golf-McIlroy wins WGC-HSBC Champions in playoff with Schauffele

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy sank a two-foot birdie putt at the first extra hole and won the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai after a playoff with American Xander Schauffele on Sunday.

After being forced to overtime by defending champion Schauffele, who birdied the par-five 18th in regulation, McIlroy turned the tables in sudden death. He struck a towering four-iron from 225 yards to within 20 feet of the pin to set up a two-putt birdie that Schauffele could not match with his 10-foot birdie opportunity.

McIlroy carded a four-under-par 68 in an exciting final round at Sheshan International, while Schauffele had a 66. The pair finished at 19-under-par 269, two shots ahead of South African Louis Oosthuizen.

