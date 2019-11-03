International Development News
Three Bengal women cricket selectors injured as car hits truck

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 19:33 IST
  • Created: 03-11-2019 19:33 IST
Four persons including three selectors of Bengal's women cricket team were injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck on a national highway in Purba Burdwan district on Sunday, police said. The accident occurred when selectors Purnima Chowdhury, Chandana Mukherjee and Shyama Dey Shaw were travelling to Suri in Birbhum district to attend an Under-23 camp.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the driver had dozed off while driving the car and it hit the truck parked by the side of the highway near Shaktigarh, police said. Chandana, Shyama and driver Biswajit suffered multiple fractures and are being treated in the ICU, while Purnima is admitted to the general ward of the Chittaranjan Advanced Medical Referral Institute (CAMRI) at Burdwan.

"All patients have sustained multiple injuries. Two of them will have to undergo surgery for facial injuries and fracture of bones. However, the condition of all the patients is presently stable," a bulletin released by CAMRI said. The Cricket Association of Bengal is making arrangements to admit the three women to a multispeciality hospital in Kolkata on Monday, CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya, who went to Burdwan along with his deputy Debabrata Sarkar, said.

Police said no one was arrested..

