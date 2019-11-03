International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-Springboks' Du Toit, Erasmus take World Rugby gongs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 20:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 19:54 IST
Rugby-Springboks' Du Toit, Erasmus take World Rugby gongs

South African flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was named World Rugby player of the year at a glitzy ceremony in Tokyo on Sunday, with Rassie Erasmus claiming the coaches' award, fresh from securing the World Cup title on Saturday.

Du Toit was a colossus for the Springboks during the World Cup and dominated the breakdown during the final win over England, helping South Africa secure seven turnovers and proving a menace for the English throughout the match. He also made 11 tackles and set up fellow player of the year nominee Cheslin Kolbe for the decisive final try in the 32-12 win.

Erasmus, who will be stepping down as South Africa coach to return to his role as the country's director of rugby, not only secured the Springboks' third World Cup title but also led them to a first Rugby Championship win since 2009. Under Erasmus, South Africa has only lost once in 2019, in the pool stages to old rivals New Zealand.

When he took over in March 2018, South Africa was ranked seventh in the world but they have returned to their traditional forwards-based game with extraordinary results. Unsurprisingly, given their success over the past 12 months, South Africa also collected the team of the year award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'Red Atlas Map' unveiled for flood mitigation in Chennai

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday unveiled the Red Atlas Action Plan Map, a first of its kind ready reckoner, prepared by the Ministry of Earth Sciences to aid Tamil Nadu government ineffective flood mitigation in Chennai which witn...

BJP-JJP coalition govt based on 'selfish interests', won't last long: Abhay Chautala

Dampening prospects of any truce in the feuding Chautala clan, INLD lone MLA Abhay Chautala on Sunday accused his nephew Dushyant Chautala-led JJP of forging post-poll alliance with the BJP out of selfish interest and claimed the coalition ...

Don't politicise pollution, need to sit together and find solution to stubble burning: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the issue of pollution should not be politicised and called on all neighbouring states and the Centre to sit together and deliberate on how to prevent stubble burning as the air quality in...

UPDATE 1-Venezuela expels El Salvador's diplomats in 'reciprocal' move

Venezuelas foreign ministry said on Sunday it was expelling El Salvadors diplomats from the country, in response to the Central American countrys decision to expel diplomats representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.In a statement, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019