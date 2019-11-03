International Development News
Development News Edition

Djokovic cruises past Shapovalov to fifth Bercy title

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 21:38 IST
Djokovic cruises past Shapovalov to fifth Bercy title

Novak Djokovic eased to a record-extending fifth Paris Masters title by brushing aside Canadian youngster Denis Shapovalov in Sunday's final, boosting his hopes of taking the year-end world number one spot. The top seed claimed a dominant 6-3, 6-4 victory over his 20-year-old opponent, who looked nervous after being the beneficiary of Rafael Nadal's withdrawal before their scheduled semi-final.

Djokovic will lose top spot in the rankings to Nadal next week, but could still equal Pete Sampras' record by finishing a sixth year as the world's best player. The 33-year-old Nadal is a fitness doubt for the ATP Tour Finals, which start in London on November 10, due to an abdominal muscle strain, while Djokovic has won the season-ending championships five times.

Djokovic, who lost to Russian Karen Khachanov in last year's Bercy final, saved the only break point he faced as he sealed his fourth win from as many matches against the world number 28 Shapovalov. The 16-time Grand Slam champion has now won 34 Masters titles, moving to within one of Nadal at the top of the all-time list, and 77 on the ATP Tour in total.

It was Djokovic's fifth trophy of the season after previous triumphs at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, as well as at the Madrid Open and in Tokyo. His success adds to his previous Paris Masters titles from 2009 and 2013-2015.

- Djokovic makes statement - ============================

Djokovic, playing in his 50th Masters final, wasted no time in making a statement, serving an ace on the first point en route to a hold to love. Nerves were clearly affecting Shapovalov, as he gifted Djokovic an early 2-0 lead with a series of unforced errors.

Shapovalov found his rhythm on serve to get on the board, but the first-set momentum had already been seized by his illustrious opponent, who eased 5-2 in front. The comfortable opening set for the world number one was wrapped up at the first time of asking with a forehand volley after just 28 minutes on court.

Shapovalov, who claimed his maiden ATP title last month in Stockholm, kicked off the second set with a double fault, before a mishit forehand handed Djokovic a break point. But the left-handed Canadian recovered with aces on both break point and game point to hold his serve.

The form that he showed in his brilliant quarter-final win over Gael Monfils on Friday was nowhere to be seen, though, and the 32-year-old Djokovic moved to the brink of victory with a break in game seven to lead the second set 4-3. Shapovalov, who will move into the world's top 15 next week, gave himself a glimmer of hope by moving to 30-40 on Djokovic's serve, but the Serbian closed the door, although he was then forced to serve for the title.

He accomplished that on his first match point after only 65 minutes of play with a whipped forehand winner before raising his arms in celebration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Everyone should maintain restraint after Ayodhya verdict: Spiritual leader

Spiritual leader Adhokshajanand Deo Tirth Maharaj has appealed to both Hindus and Muslims to maintain restraint after the Ayodhya case verdict later this month. The seer said celebratory procession should be avoided and no effort should be ...

Firefighters beat back Southern California wildfire as winds lighten

Firefighters working overnight to contain a Southern California wildfire made significant headway on Sunday, containing 50 of the blaze with the aid of cooler weather and lighter winds after it burned thousands of acres of dry brush and far...

Muslims facing 'systematic discrimination' in criminal justice

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday alleged the members of the minority community were experiencing systemic discrimination in the criminal justice system regardless of the party in power. He was reacting to the acquittal of one of the a...

College students protest against govt's inability to counter health emergency in Delhi

Students from universities across Delhi on Sunday formed a human chain in Connaught Place to protest against governments inability to handle the rising pollution levels in the city. Students from Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru Universit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019