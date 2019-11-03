International Development News
Sports News Summary: Djokovic sends warning to rivals with Paris Masters title

Sports News Summary: Djokovic sends warning to rivals with Paris Masters title
Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Djokovic sends warning to rivals with Paris Masters title

World number one Novak Djokovic saw off Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 to win a record-extending fifth Paris Masters title on Sunday in a warning to his rivals ahead of the ATP Finals. The Serbian faced only one breakpoint in another impressive display to claim a 34th career Masters title against world number 28 Shapovalov, who was playing his first final at that level. Golf: Korda wins in Taiwan as caddie earns bragging rights over fiancée

Nelly Korda won the Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA in a three-way playoff on Sunday, giving her caddie Jason McDede bragging rights over his fiancée Caroline Masson. In a rare coincidence, Korda beat Masson in the playoff. NHL roundup: Isles win ninth straight on Varlamov's shutout

Semyon Varlamov stopped all 27 shots he faced Saturday night, and Derick Brassard scored the game's only goal early in the first period as the New York Islanders matched their longest winning streak in 30 years by beating the host Buffalo Sabres 1-0. The Islanders have won nine straight for the first time since a nine-game run from Dec. 31, 1989, through Jan. 19, 1990. It is tied for the second-longest winning streak in franchise history behind a 15-game streak mounted from Jan. 21 through Feb. 20, 1982. Top 25 roundup: No. 8 Georgia stops No. 6 Florida

Jake Fromm threw two touchdown passes, and Georgia allowed just 21 rushing yards as the eighth-ranked Bulldogs defeated No. 6 Florida 24-17 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla. Rodrigo Blankenship kicked three field goals for the Bulldogs (7-1, 4-1), who took possession of first place in the Southeastern Conference's East Division with four weeks remaining in the regular season. Golf: Schauffele says an on-song McIlroy perhaps world's best player

Xander Schauffele waded into the debate over the world's best golfer after finishing runner-up to Rory McIlroy in a playoff at the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Sunday. Schauffele could not quite repeat last year's victory at Sheshan International, but was somewhat consoled by taking the fight to the Northern Irishman to the very end, despite suffering from flu-like symptoms. Barty ends stellar season with WTA Finals win over Svitolina

Ashleigh Barty finished the season in style by beating defending champion Elina Svitolina 6-4 6-3 to add the WTA Finals title to her end-of-year world number one ranking on Sunday. Barty, who became the first Australian to top the WTA rankings at the end of the year since they were introduced in 1975, capped a stellar season in Shenzhen having also won the French Open at Roland Garros in June. Trump views mixed martial arts fight at New York's Madison Square Garden

U.S. President Donald Trump presided over a bruising Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) showdown on Saturday in his first visit to New York City after declaring his exodus from the Big Apple and as an impeachment inquiry looms over his presidency. Days after being booed at a World Series game in Washington, Trump's arrival prompted a mix of cheers and boos from fans of the contact sport gathered to watch fighter Jorge Masvidal defeat Nate Diaz in an Ultimate Fighting Championship match at Madison Square Garden. World Series star pitcher Doolittle declines Trump invite to White House: Washington Post

Baseball pitcher Sean Doolittle has decided to forego a trip to the White House to celebrate the Washington Nationals' World Series victory, saying he "just can't" celebrate with President Donald Trump, the Washington Post reported on Saturday. Doolittle, 33, is the only National so far to turn down the invitation to meet the president on Monday. He said one reason that he won't go is that his wife's parents are lesbians. Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom dies

Vino Rosso won the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park in a race that was marred by the death of another horse. Vino Rosso stormed across the finish line in a rout but Mongolian Groom never made it that far, having been pulled up after suffering an injury to his left hind limb. New York marathon jumpstarts the 50th-anniversary party

As thousands of runners cross the finish line inside leafy Central Park on Sunday, the race will just be starting for the organizers of the New York City Marathon, as they begin a year-long celebration of a half-century of running in 2020. An early "50 for the 50th" drawing for amateur runners opens on race day and will see the first 50 participants selected for the New York City Marathon's golden anniversary next year, long before the general application opens in January.

