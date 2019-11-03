Nelly Korda wins back-to-back title in Taiwan

Taipei, Nov 3 (AFP) America's Nelly Korda claimed back-to-back victory in the LPGA Taiwan Championship in a playoff against two players on Sunday to clinch her second win this year. Korda, 21, successfully defended her title in the playoff against Australia's Minjee Lee and Germany's Caroline Masson after they all finished with an aggregate score of 18-under-par 270.

Korda had a three-shot lead over Lee, who was also runner-up to her last year, after the third round but struggled in the final day hitting five birdies and five bogeys to go into the playoff. It was "very dramatic, a little bit harder than I wanted it to be but I am happy I got it done... I was very nervous actually because it was my first playoff," she said.

Korda claimed her maiden LPGA Tour victory at this event last year to join her elder sister Jessica as a winner on the circuit, extending a family sporting resume which also boasts a Grand Slam tennis title via father Petr. Currently ranked eighth in the world, Korda won the LPGA Australian Open in February for her first victory in 2019. (AFP) AT

AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)