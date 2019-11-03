International Development News
Development News Edition

Nelly Korda wins back-to-back title in Taiwan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 16:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 16:36 IST
Nelly Korda wins back-to-back title in Taiwan

Taipei, Nov 3 (AFP) America's Nelly Korda claimed back-to-back victory in the LPGA Taiwan Championship in a playoff against two players on Sunday to clinch her second win this year. Korda, 21, successfully defended her title in the playoff against Australia's Minjee Lee and Germany's Caroline Masson after they all finished with an aggregate score of 18-under-par 270.

Korda had a three-shot lead over Lee, who was also runner-up to her last year, after the third round but struggled in the final day hitting five birdies and five bogeys to go into the playoff. It was "very dramatic, a little bit harder than I wanted it to be but I am happy I got it done... I was very nervous actually because it was my first playoff," she said.

Korda claimed her maiden LPGA Tour victory at this event last year to join her elder sister Jessica as a winner on the circuit, extending a family sporting resume which also boasts a Grand Slam tennis title via father Petr. Currently ranked eighth in the world, Korda won the LPGA Australian Open in February for her first victory in 2019. (AFP) AT

AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel wants Germany to have 1 mln electric car charging points by 2030

Germany should have one million charging stations for electric cars by 2030, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a video message on Sunday, ahead of meetings on Monday with the car industry on how to speed the move to low-emission battery-driv...

McIlroy defeats Schauffele in WGC-HSBC Champions play-off

Rory McIlroy defeated defending champion Xander Schauffele on Sunday to win his first WGC-HSBC Champions tournament and continue his quest to retake the worlds top golf ranking. McIlroy had a one-stroke lead coming to the 18th tee of regula...

Three persons drown in Jharkhand

Three persons including two sisters drowned in Palamau and Giridih districts on Sunday as the four-day Chhat Puja ended with lakhs of devotees offering Arghya to the rising sun in Jharkhand, police said. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Da...

ShareChat to hire 100-150 people; further strengthen presence in tier II cities

Regional language social media platform ShareChat has said it plans to hire about 100-150 people over the next few months and will continue to invest in strengthening its infrastructure and presence in tier II cities and beyond in the count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019