Senators expect Sabourin to be released from hospital Sunday

Ottawa Senators rookie forward Scott Sabourin is expected to be released from a local hospital after suffering a scary injury in Saturday's road game against the Boston Bruins. Sabourin was taken off the ice on a stretcher after a collision with Bruins forward David Backes during the first period.

"He was conscious leaving. I don't know the exact injury," said coach D.J. Smith. "They're going to keep him overnight, but he was conscious and speaking. We'll know (Sunday)." Sabourin was injured after administering a check on Backes near the boards at 3:05 of the first period. The players' helmets collided and Sabourin appeared to be unconscious before his head hit the ice.

Backes immediately signaled for the officials to stop play as medical staff from both teams rushed to the aid of Sabourin, who was bloodied in the exchange. "To see him go down like that, in the condition he was in, was very scary and very sad and we hope that he's doing well right now," said Senators defenseman Dylan DeMelo, via the Ottawa Citizen. "We hope he gets a speedy recovery ... Anytime a guy is laying motionless in a puddle of blood, it's pretty scary."

Play was stopped for more than 11 minutes while Sabourin was being prepared for the stretcher. Sporting a smile and a swollen-shut left eye, Sabourin posted an update to his Instagram account from the hospital.

"Thanks for all the well wishes. Hope to be back out on the ice in the near future," the message reads. Sabourin, 27, entered Saturday's contest with one goal and one assist in 10 games this season.

