Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 3:25 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 3

  • Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 04-11-2019 00:56 IST
  • |
  Created: 04-11-2019 00:56 IST
Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NFL Reports: No surgery for Panthers' Newton, but season in doubt Whether Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will play again this season remains up in the air after a visit with foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. FOOTBALL-NFL-CAR-NEWTON, Field Level Media

- - Redskins sign S Everett to extension The Washington Redskins signed safety Deshazor Everett to a three-year contract extension on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-WAS-EVERETT-CONTRACT, Field Level Media

- - Giants WR Shepard returns to concussion protocol New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard is still feeling the effects of a concussion and will not play Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-SHEPARD-CONCUSSION, Field Level Media

- - Sunday's Week 9 NFL coverage: Texans at Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. Vikings at Chiefs, 1 p.m. Bears at Eagles, 1 p.m. Colts at Steelers, 1 p.m. Redskins at Bills , 1 p.m. Jets at Dolphins, 1 p.m. Titans at Panthers, 1 p.m. Buccaneers at Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. Lions at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. Packers at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Browns at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. Patriots at Ravens, 8:20 p.m.

- - NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media

- - NFL roundup Capsule coverage of every NFL game Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-ROUNDUP, expect multiple versions, Field Level Media

- - - - NBA

Kerr: Warriors F Green will miss 'the next few games' Forward Draymond Green, the latest injured member of the Golden State Warriors, will miss "the next few games," coach Steve Kerr told reporters before Saturday night's 93-87 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-GREEN, Field Level Media - -

Sunday game coverage: Chicago at Indiana, 5 p.m. Houston at Miami, 6 p.m. Sacramento at New York, 6 p.m. LA Lakers at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Dallas at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Utah at LA Clippers, 9 p.m. - -

NBA roundup Capsule coverage of Sunday's NBA games. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP, expect multiple versions, Field Level Media - -

NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 9 p.m. ET, Field Level Media - - - -

NCAAF Updated Top 25 rankings Coverage of the updated Top 25 rankings FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ROUNDUP, expect multiple versions, Field Level Media

- - - - ICE HOCKEY

Senators expect Sabourin to be released from hospital Sunday Ottawa Senators rookie forward Scott Sabourin is expected to be released from a local hospital after suffering a scary injury in Saturday's road game against the Boston Bruins. HOCKEY-NHL-OTT-SABOURIN, Field Level Media - -

NHL game coverage Sunday: Calgary at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Anaheim, 8 p.m. - - - -

AUTO RACING NASCAR Cup Series: AAA Texas 500 3 p.m.

- - - - TENNIS

ATP roundup Coverage of ATP action at the Rolex Paris Masters. TENNIS-ATP, Field Level Media - -

WTA roundup Coverage of Shiseido WTA Finals Shenzhen. TENNIS-WTA, Field Level Media - - - -

GOLF McIlroy takes Shanghai title on first playoff hole Rory McIlroy beat 2018 champion Xander Schauffele on the first playoff hole to win the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Sunday. GOLF-PGA-WGC-HSBC, Field Level Media

- - Korda wins first playoff hole to repeat in Taiwan Defending champion Nelly Korda frittered away a three-stroke lead, but won the first playoff hole to repeat as champion at the Swinging Skirts in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on Sunday. GOLF-LPGA-SWINGINGSKIRTS, Field Level Media

- - - - ESPORTS

(Select clients. Contact sales for more information) Event coverage: Lol World Championship semifinals (Madrid, Spain) Overwatch World Cup -- group stage (Anaheim, Calif.) - - - -

