International Development News
Development News Edition

Bills top Redskins, hit 6-2 mark at halfway point

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 02:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 02:34 IST
Bills top Redskins, hit 6-2 mark at halfway point
Image Credit: Pixabay

Rookie Devin Singletary ran for a career-high 95 yards and the game-clinching touchdown Sunday to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 24-9 win over the Washington Redskins at New Era Field in Orchard Park, N.Y. With the victory, the Bills reached the halfway point of the NFL season at 6-2.

Singletary, the third-round pick from Florida Atlantic, scored on a 2-yard run with 2:21 left in the game, capping an eight-play, 46-yard drive. The key play was a 23-yard pass from Josh Allen to John Brown on 3rd-and-18 that put Buffalo at the 14. Allen played an efficient game, completing 14 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown while running for another score. His counterpart, Washington rookie Dwayne Haskins, went 15 of 22 for 144 yards in his first NFL start. Haskins got the call with veteran Case Keenum still in concussion protocol.

Running back Adrian Peterson collected 108 yards on 18 carries for the Redskins, but it wasn't enough to keep them from dropping to 1-8. Buffalo initiated scoring by capitalizing on a short field after Tress Way's punt was caught in the wind and traveled only 21 yards. The Bills marched 54 yards in nine plays, Allen finishing the drive with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley at the 8:19 mark of the first quarter.

Stephen Hauschka upped the margin to 10-0 on a 42-yard field goal with 29 seconds left, although that score was a consolation prize. Buffalo had first-and-goal at the 2, but lost 22 yards on its next three plays and settled for three points. Washington got on the board with Dustin Hopkins' 29-yard field goal with 10:45 left in the half, ending a 71-yard march. Peterson carried the load for most of it, ripping off runs of 18, 17 and 28 yards on consecutive plays.

Allen's 1-yard sneak six minutes later made the score 17-3. It capped an 11-play, 39-yard drive that was set up by Andre Roberts' 66-yard kickoff return. Hopkins converted a 33-yard field goal with 36 seconds remaining, chopping the Bills' lead to 11 at the half.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee

McDonalds chief executive officer has left the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee, the corporation said. The fast food giant on Sunday said former president and CEO Steve Easterb...

Golf-Birdie barrage earns Todd first win in five years

Brendon Todd ended five years of frustration as the American shot a career best nine-under 62 to win the inaugural Bermuda Championship by four strokes on Sunday. Defying his world number 525 ranking, Todd rolled in 10 birdies, seven of the...

Dolphins beat stumbling Jets for first win

Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes -- including two to rookie Preston Williams -- to lead the Miami Dolphins to their first win of the season, beating the visiting New York Jets 26-18 on Sunday afternoon. Each team scored on a sa...

McCaffrey powers Panthers past Titans

Christian McCaffrey scored three touchdowns, including a clinching 58-yard run in the fourth quarter, as the Carolina Panthers defeated the visiting Tennessee Titans 30-20 on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte, N.C. McCaffrey rushed for 146 yard...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019