Colts QB Brissett exits with 'likely' MCL sprain

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett left Sunday's game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh in the second quarter with a left knee injury and did not return. Coach Frank Reich said after the game he believes Brissett "likely" suffered an MCL sprain and will undergo more tests. As for Brissett's status for next week's home game against the Miami Dolphins, the quarterback said, "We'll see," according to the Indianapolis Star.

On an incomplete pass play, Pittsburgh's Cam Hayward knocked one of Brissett's teammates into him. He eventually jogged off the field and was replaced by Brian Hoyer, who completed the drive with a touchdown pass to give the Colts a 10-3 lead. Brissett completed 4 of 5 passes for 59 yards before exiting.

Hoyer was 17 of 26 for 168 yards and three touchdowns, also throwing an interception that was returned 96 yards for a touchdown by Minkah Fitzpatrick. The Steelers won 26-24. Brissett was elevated to starter shortly before the start of the season when Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired.

