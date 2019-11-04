Warren, Pacers keep win streak alive vs. Bulls

T.J. Warren scored a game-high 26 points and TJ Leaf posted a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead the host Indiana Pacers past the Chicago Bulls 108-95 on Sunday night in Indianapolis. Malcolm Brogdon added 22 points and Jeremy Lamb chipped in 11 to help Indiana to its third straight victory. Playing with a lineup missing numerous leaders due to injury -- including Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis -- the Pacers shot 40-for-85 (47.1 percent) and maintained control for much of the night.

Despite enjoying a size advantage, Chicago struggled to capitalize inside, only attempting six free throws in the first half. While the Bulls made an adjustment after the break, a poor showing from the line kept them from challenging Indiana down the stretch. Chicago made just 14 of 25 free throws (56.0 percent) while the Pacers won the rebounding battle 49-43. Wendell Carter Jr. netted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago, while Zach LaVine (21 points), Thaddeus Young (12) and Lauri Markkanen (11) also scored in double figures.

The Bulls, who committed 18 turnovers, have allowed 100 points or more in each of their seven games this season, while Indiana has reached triple digits in four of six contests. Indiana led 55-42 at halftime. The Pacers closed the second quarter on a 17-8 run after Luke Kornet jammed home an alley-oop pass from Otto Porter Jr. to bring the Bulls to within 38-34 with 6:42 to go in the quarter.

Carter Jr. kept the Bulls afloat in the early going, scoring 15 first half points on 7-for-7 shooting and one free throw. The Pacers have won six straight meetings against the Bulls. Chicago last earned a victory in the series in December 2017. After playing five of their first seven games on the road, the Bulls are set to play three of their next four at home, beginning with Tuesday's visit from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Indiana is slated to visit the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)