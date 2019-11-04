International Development News
Development News Edition

Warren, Pacers keep win streak alive vs. Bulls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Indiana
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 06:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 06:13 IST
Warren, Pacers keep win streak alive vs. Bulls
Image Credit: Flickr

T.J. Warren scored a game-high 26 points and TJ Leaf posted a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead the host Indiana Pacers past the Chicago Bulls 108-95 on Sunday night in Indianapolis. Malcolm Brogdon added 22 points and Jeremy Lamb chipped in 11 to help Indiana to its third straight victory. Playing with a lineup missing numerous leaders due to injury -- including Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis -- the Pacers shot 40-for-85 (47.1 percent) and maintained control for much of the night.

Despite enjoying a size advantage, Chicago struggled to capitalize inside, only attempting six free throws in the first half. While the Bulls made an adjustment after the break, a poor showing from the line kept them from challenging Indiana down the stretch. Chicago made just 14 of 25 free throws (56.0 percent) while the Pacers won the rebounding battle 49-43. Wendell Carter Jr. netted a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds for Chicago, while Zach LaVine (21 points), Thaddeus Young (12) and Lauri Markkanen (11) also scored in double figures.

The Bulls, who committed 18 turnovers, have allowed 100 points or more in each of their seven games this season, while Indiana has reached triple digits in four of six contests. Indiana led 55-42 at halftime. The Pacers closed the second quarter on a 17-8 run after Luke Kornet jammed home an alley-oop pass from Otto Porter Jr. to bring the Bulls to within 38-34 with 6:42 to go in the quarter.

Carter Jr. kept the Bulls afloat in the early going, scoring 15 first half points on 7-for-7 shooting and one free throw. The Pacers have won six straight meetings against the Bulls. Chicago last earned a victory in the series in December 2017. After playing five of their first seven games on the road, the Bulls are set to play three of their next four at home, beginning with Tuesday's visit from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Indiana is slated to visit the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. -

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

Every 'torpedo' fired hit us: Yes Bank on stressed loans

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 4

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesSaudi Aramco launches long-awaited IPO httpson.ft.com328n8QRBrexit party leader Nigel Farage sa...

Broncos hang on vs. Browns, win Allen's NFL debut

Brandon Allen was 12-for-20 passing for 193 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut, and the host Denver Broncos beat the Cleveland Browns 24-19 on Sunday. Phillip Lindsay rushed for 92 yards and a score on just nine carries, Noah Fant ha...

Warren, Pacers keep win streak alive vs. Bulls

T.J. Warren scored a game-high 26 points and TJ Leaf posted a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead the host Indiana Pacers past the Chicago Bulls 108-95 on Sunday night in Indianapolis. Malcolm Brogdon added 22 points and Jere...

Jenny Salesa presents BCITO’s 13,000th building and construction apprentice

Minister for Building and Construction Jenny Salesa has welcomed the record high of 13,000 building and construction apprentices in active training with the main provider the Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation BCITO. W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019