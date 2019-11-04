International Development News
Seahawks beat Bucs in OT on Wilson's 5th TD pass

  Updated: 04-11-2019 06:31 IST
  • Created: 04-11-2019 06:27 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Russell Wilson matched a career-high with five touchdown passes, the last a 10-yarder to tight end Jacob Hollister in overtime, as the Seattle Seahawks rallied from a 14-point deficit to defeat the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40-34 on Sunday. Tampa Bay's Dare Ogunbowale scored on a 1-yard run with 46 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to tie it at 34.

Seattle's Jason Myers pushed a 40-yard field goal wide right at the end of regulation. It was the third missed kick of the day for Myers, who pulled a 47-yarder wide left and hit the right upright on an extra point. Wilson completed 29 of 43 passes for 378 yards as the Seahawks (7-2) pulled within 1 1/2 games of the first-place San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. Seattle plays at San Francisco on Monday, Nov. 11.

The Seahawks' Chris Carson rushed for 105 yards on 16 carries, and Tyler Lockett caught 13 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Hollister caught two TD passes, and D.K. Metcalf had the other. Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston was 29-of-44 passing for 335 yards and two touchdowns. Ronald Jones II rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, and Mike Evans made 12 catches for 180 yards and a score.

The Buccaneers (2-6), who suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, led 21-7 late in the second quarter. Wilson hit Hollister with a 1-yard touchdown pass with 29 seconds left in the half to pull Seattle within 21-13.

The Seahawks drove 85 yards in five plays on their second possession of the second half to tie the score. Wilson threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Lockett and hit Metcalf with the 2-point conversion to make it 21-21. The teams then traded of pair of field goals, with Tampa Bay's Matt Gay kicking a 45-yarder with 5:27 remaining to tie the score at 27.

The Seahawks wasted little time in regaining the lead. After a short rush, Wilson hit Lockett for a 19-yard gain. He found Metcalf open deep down the right sideline on the next play for a 53-yard touchdown. The Buccaneers drove 75 yards in 10 plays to tie it at 34 on Ogunbowale's only rush of the game.

The score was tied at 7 when Winston threw a pass that was deflected by Seahawks safety Marquise Blair and into the arms of receiver Breshad Perriman in the corner of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown with 48 seconds left in the first quarter. The Buccaneers extended their lead to 21-7 on Winston's 5-yard TD pass to Evans with 4:32 left in the second quarter.

