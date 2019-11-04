Rockies' Arenado (7th straight) leads Gold Glove winners

The Gold Glove awards were announced Sunday night and the list featured a mix of first-time winners and multiple honorees, including seven-time winners Nolan Arenado (Rockies) and Alex Gordon (Royals). The honor marks Arenado's seventh straight and is also the third consecutive award for Gordon. According to mlb.com, the only other player to begin his career with least seven consecutive Gold Glove awards is Ichiro Suzuki, who earned 10 straight.

Four players with Diamondbacks connections took home hardware, including pitchers Mike Leake and Zack Greinke. Leake was traded to the D-backs at the trade deadline, but he did enough in the American League prior to win his first career award. Similarly, Greinke was sent to the Astros ahead of the trade deadline but still earned his sixth consecutive Gold Glove. Other Arizona honorees are shortstop Nick Ahmed, earning his second straight, and left fielder David Peralta, who took home his first Gold Glove.

Among the fresh faces in the NL are Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain, Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto and Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong. In the AL, Indians catcher Roberto Perez and White Sox second baseman Yolmer Sanchez were first-time winners. Winners are field determined by a combination of votes by Major League managers and coaches and a sabermetric index provided by the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR).

The following is a full list of the Gold Glove winners:

NATIONAL LEAGUE

C: J.T. Realmuto, Phillies 1B: Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

2B: Kolten Wong, Cardinals 3B: Nolan Arenado, Rockies

SS: Nick Ahmed, Diamondbacks LF: David Peralta, Diamondbacks

CF: Lorenzo Cain, Brewers RF: Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

P: Zack Greinke, Diamondbacks/Astros

AMERICAN LEAGUE

C: Roberto Perez, Indians 1B: Matt Olson, Athletics

2B: Yolmer Sanchez, White Sox 3B: Matt Chapman, Athletics

SS: Francisco Lindor, Indians LF: Alex Gordon, Royals

CF: Kevin Kiermaier, Rays RF: Mookie Betts, Red Sox

P: Mike Leake, Mariners/Diamondbacks

