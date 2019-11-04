International Development News
Development News Edition

Browns S Whitehead tweets threats, racial slur after loss

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 09:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 09:48 IST
Browns S Whitehead tweets threats, racial slur after loss
Image Credit: Flickr

Cleveland Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead sent threatening and racist tweets in response to criticism of his play shortly after Sunday's loss at Denver. After former NFL cornerback and current Browns radio analyst Dustin Fox tweeted during the game that Whitehead's tackling effort was "a joke," an account bearing Whitehead's name replied shortly after the game ended, saying, "Come get it in blood b---- made a-- lil boy. I'm out there with a broke hand .. don't get smoked f--- a-- cr---er."

In response to multiple other tweets, the Twitter account issued additional profane threats, including one tweet listing the address of the Browns' facility and an apparent invitation to fight "any f---ing day of the week." Shortly afterward, the tweets were deleted and the account was suspended by Twitter. The Twitter account is not verified, but the Browns issued a statement Sunday evening acknowledging the posts were made by Whitehead.

"Jermaine Whitehead's social media posts following today's game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate," the statement said. "We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally." Before the Browns' statement and after the tweets were deleted, Whitehead posted on his verified Instagram account.

"Crazy world," he wrote. "They line it up and say anything in the book too you. They tell you take the high road, when yo whole life you was taught to meet fire with fire. I do apologize for my performance, but having a broke hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall. Whatever happens happens. Ain trippin. They probably gone still talk crazy but this me getting smoke off my chest. I don't need one like.. this from me to me! Keep ya head up homie, can't nobody f--- with you. I dare em to try." The Instagram post also had a photo of Whitehead, apparently taken before the game, wearing a brace on his left hand/wrist.

Whitehead was listed on the injury report with a hand injury this week, though he got in full practices. Playing with the brace on his hand against the Broncos, he missed multiple key tackles, including on Noah Fant's 75-yard catch-and-run touchdown and on Phillip Lindsay's 40-yard run later in the second quarter. Whitehead finished the game without a stat in the official gamebook.

The Broncos won 24-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

2nd ODI: Indian women level series, beat West Indies by 53 runs

Punam Raut starred with the bat before spinners put up a fine performance to set up Indias comfortable 53-run win over West Indies in the second ICC Womens Championship ODI here. India were able to defend a modest 191 by bowling out West In...

'India needs USD 30 bn yearly investment in renewables'

India ideally needs USD 30 billion investment per year in the renewable sector, backed by a strong regulation to preserve contract sanctity, according to a research organization. Today, we are averaging about USD 11 billion a year in renewa...

Indian capital banishes some cars in hope of clearing the air

Authorities in the Indian capital on Monday banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an odd number in a bid to cut hazardous air pollution shrouding the city.The U.S. Embassy air quality index, which measures the concentrat...

Moon, Abe hold 'friendly' talks on ASEAN sidelines

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday held their first talks for more than a year on the sidelines of a regional summit in Thailand, Moons office said, with the neighbors relationship in dire st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019