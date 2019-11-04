REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET
Valtteri Bottas won the battle but Lewis Hamilton won the war, securing his sixth Formula One world championship on Sunday, despite finishing second to his Mercedes team mate at the U.S. Grand Prix. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-UTA/
Leonard comes up big in second half as Clippers defeat Jazz Kawhi Leonard shook off a slow start and scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half to spark the host Los Angeles Clippers to a 105-94 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.
MOTOR-F1-USA/ Ferrari have responded angrily after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen suggested the Italian team’s poor performance at the U.S. Grand Prix was linked to Formula One’s governing body closing a potential engine loophole.
UPCOMING SOCCER
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-SLP/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - Champions League - FC Barcelona news conference & training
Barcelona prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Slavia Prague. 4 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-BRU/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conferences & training
Paris St Germain prepare for their Champions League Group A match against Club Brugge. 5 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT
SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-GAL/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid news conference & training
Real Madrid prepare to play Galatasaray in the Champions League. 5 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
HORSERACING-MELBOURNE/ Horse racing - Melbourne Cup
Australia's most famous horse race is held over a distance of 3200 metres at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. 5 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT
CRICKET-T20-AUS-PAK/ Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second T20
Australia v Pakistan - Second T20 at Manuka Oval 5 Nov
SPORT-DOPING/WADA Fifth World Conference on Doping in Sport
Representatives from the sport movement, public authorities and anti-doping organizations; along with, athletes, the media and other anti-doping experts meet in Katowice to take stock of the evolution of Clean Sport; and, engage in high-level discussion and debate about the global anti-doping program, its practices and processes. 5 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
