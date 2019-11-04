International Development News
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Valtteri Bottas won the battle but Lewis Hamilton won the war, securing his sixth Formula One world championship on Sunday, despite finishing second to his Mercedes team mate at the U.S. Grand Prix. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-UTA/

Leonard comes up big in second half as Clippers defeat Jazz Kawhi Leonard shook off a slow start and scored 25 of his 30 points in the second half to spark the host Los Angeles Clippers to a 105-94 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

MOTOR-F1-USA/ Ferrari have responded angrily after Red Bull driver Max Verstappen suggested the Italian team’s poor performance at the U.S. Grand Prix was linked to Formula One’s governing body closing a potential engine loophole.

UPCOMING SOCCER

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-SLP/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - Champions League - FC Barcelona news conference & training

Barcelona prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Slavia Prague. 4 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-BRU/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain news conferences & training

Paris St Germain prepare for their Champions League Group A match against Club Brugge. 5 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-GAL/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid news conference & training

Real Madrid prepare to play Galatasaray in the Champions League. 5 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HORSERACING-MELBOURNE/ Horse racing - Melbourne Cup

Australia's most famous horse race is held over a distance of 3200 metres at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne. 5 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

CRICKET-T20-AUS-PAK/ Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second T20

Australia v Pakistan - Second T20 at Manuka Oval 5 Nov

SPORT-DOPING/WADA Fifth World Conference on Doping in Sport

Representatives from the sport movement, public authorities and anti-doping organizations; along with, athletes, the media and other anti-doping experts meet in Katowice to take stock of the evolution of Clean Sport; and, engage in high-level discussion and debate about the global anti-doping program, its practices and processes. 5 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

