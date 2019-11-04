International Development News
Soccer-Struggling Leganes appoint veteran coach Aguirre

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 04-11-2019 21:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 21:31 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Bottom-placed Leganes appointed Javier Aguirre as a coach on Monday as they bid to avoid relegation from La Liga. Leganes, who have five points from 12 matches and are six points from the safety zone, parted ways with Mauricio Pellegrino last month and reserve team coach Luis Cembranos has overseen three league games since.

Cembranos helped Leganes beat Real Mallorca 1-0 in their only victory this season, but the team then fell to defeats by Real Madrid and Eibar. Mexican coach Aguirre, 60, previously managed Osasuna, Atletico Madrid and Espanyol in Spain, with his most recent post at the helm of the Egyptian national team.

