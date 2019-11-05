International Development News
Soccer-Leeds' Casilla denies FA charge of racially abusing Charlton's Leko

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has "strenuously" denied racially abusing Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko in a Championship match after the country's soccer governing body (FA) charged him on Monday. The FA said last month that it was investigating the allegation after Charlton confirmed the incident had been reported to the referee following their 1-0 win at The Valley in September.

"It is alleged that, contrary to Rule E3(1), the Leeds United goalkeeper used abusive and/or insulting words towards a Charlton Athletic player during an EFL Championship fixture on 28 September 2019," the FA said in a statement http://www.thefa.com/news/2019/nov/04/kiko-casilla-charged-041119. "It is further alleged that the words constitute an 'aggravated breach'... as they made reference to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin."

The FA said Casilla has until Nov. 12 to respond and Leeds released a statement later on Monday to acknowledge the charge. "Kiko strenuously denies the allegation and has proactively worked with the FA during their investigation to date," the Championship club said in a statement https://www.leedsunited.com/news/team-news/25747/club-statement-kiko-casilla.

"The next step of this process will be a personal hearing, in the meantime Kiko will remain available for selection."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

