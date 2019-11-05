International Development News
HOF announces 10 modern-era finalists

  Reuters
  New York
  Updated: 05-11-2019 01:46 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 01:45 IST
Dwight Evans, Lou Whitaker and the late Thurman Munson are among the 10 names on the modern-era ballot announced Monday by the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Other former players on the ballot are Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker and Ted Simmons, along with longtime Major League Baseball Players Association head Marvin Miller.

Candidates will be reviewed and voted on during the Winter Meetings and the results will be announced on Dec. 8 in San Diego. Successful candidates must be named on at least 75 percent of the ballots cast by the 16-member Modern Baseball Era Committee. Induction ceremonies will take place in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 26, 2020.

The 10 finalists for the modern era, defined as those whose greatest impact came from 1970-87, were selected by the Historical Overview Committee. The committee is made up of 11 baseball historians and writers. Eligible candidates include players who played at least 10 major league seasons and have been retired for at least 15 seasons, as well as managers, umpires and executives with at least 10 years in baseball.

Evans was a three-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove outfielder who played 19 of his 20 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. Garvey was a 10-time All-Star and the 1974 National League MVP who racked up 2,599 hits with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

John pitched 26 seasons with six teams and was a four-time All-Star who retired at age 46 with 288 wins and 2,245 strikeouts, and is also known for undergoing the ground-breaking surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament that is now known as Tommy John surgery. Mattingly was the 1985 American League MVP, a six-time All-Star and a nine-time Gold Glove winner at first base for the Yankees.

Miller led the MLBPA from 1966-82, a tenure that ushered in free agency and helped the average player salary increase ten-fold. Munson was the 1970 Rookie of the Year and 1976 MVP with the Yankees, adding seven All-Star nods, three Gold Gloves at catcher and two World Series titles before dying in a plane crash in 1979.

Murphy won back-to-back NL MVP awards with the Atlanta Braves in 1982-83 and earned seven All-Star selections. Parker was a two-time batting champ and the 1978 NL MVP who helped the Pittsburgh Pirates (1979) and Oakland A's (1989) win the World Series.

Simmons made eight All-Star teams and totaled 2,472 hits and 1,389 RBIs during 21 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and Braves. Whitaker played all 19 seasons with the Detroit Tigers, earning five All-Star selections, four Silver Slugger Awards and three Gold Gloves at second base.

