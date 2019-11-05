International Development News
Blue Jays acquire RHP Anderson from Brewers

  Reuters
  • |
  Toronto
  • |
  Updated: 05-11-2019 03:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 02:54 IST
The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for minor league first baseman Chad Spanberger, both teams announced on Monday. Milwaukee also declined outfielder Eric Thames' 2020 option of $7.5 million and exercised catcher Manny Pina's $1.85 million option.

The Brewers were facing a deadline to pick up Anderson's $8.5 million. Anderson posted an 8-4 record with a 4.21 ERA in 32 appearances (27 starts) with the Brewers in 2019. Anderson, 31, sports a 53-40 mark with a 3.94 ERA in 166 career appearances (160 starts) with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2014-15) and Brewers (2016-19). His best season came in 2017, when he posted a 12-4 record with a 2.74 ERA.

Thames, who turns 33 on Sunday, batted .247 with 25 homers and 61 RBIs in 149 games last season. He smacked 72 homers in three seasons with Milwaukee, including a career-high 31 in 2017.

Overall, he has a .244 average, 93 homers and 223 RBIs in five major league seasons, including stints with the Toronto Blue Jays (2011-12) and Seattle Mariners (2012). Pina, 32, batted .228 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 76 games last season. He has a .257 career mark with 27 homers and 108 RBIs while playing for the Kansas City Royals (2011-12) and Brewers.

Milwaukee also reinstated right-handers Corey Knebel (elbow) and Bobby Wahl (knee) from the 60-day injured list. Knebel, a 2017 All-Star, missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 24-year-old Spanberger batted .237 with 13 homers and 59 RBIs in 122 games last season with Double-A New Hampshire of the Eastern League.

