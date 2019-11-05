International Development News
Development News Edition

Rugby-US flanker Quill announces international retirement

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 08:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 08:42 IST
Rugby-US flanker Quill announces international retirement
Image Credit: Flickr

United States flanker John Quill, who was shown the first red card of the World Cup in Japan, has announced his international retirement, U.S. Rugby said on Monday. Quill was sent off in the United States' first Pool C match against England after his shoulder made contact with the head of Owen Farrell in a no-arms tackle.

The incident sparked a melee between the teams and Quill was subsequently banned for three matches, bringing his tournament to an end as the United States failed to reach the knockout rounds. "Every game has been a gift," Quill said in a statement on the USA Rugby website https://www.usa.rugby/2019/11/mens-eagle-john-quill-retires-from-international-rugby.

"I feel very lucky to have worn the jersey as many times as I have, the experiences and friendships I've gained along the way I'll carry with me for the rest of my life." The 29-year-old, who was born in County Cork, Ireland, also represented the United States at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

He made his international debut against Russia in 2012 and went on to earn 37 caps for his country, scoring five tries. "We are incredibly grateful to John for his contributions to the team over the past several years," U.S. coach Gary Gold said.

"He has a tremendous work ethic, is a brilliant competitor and his toughness and physicality will be truly missed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong official chides civil servants joining protests

The Hong Kong government said on Tuesday it deeply regrets the involvement of civil servants in protests that have plunged the Chinese-ruled city into its biggest crisis in decades as activists plan fresh demonstrations across the territory...

De Grandhomme helps New Zealand to 180 against England

A sound middle-order partnership by Colin de Grandhomme and Ross Taylor pushed New Zealand to 180 for seven batting first against England in the third Twenty20 international in Nelson on Tuesday. De Grandhomme smacked 55 off 35 while Taylor...

India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie shifted to neutral venue

Following the latest advice given by the International Tennis Federations ITF independent security advisors, Indias Davis Cup tie in Pakistan has been shifted to a neutral venue. Following a review of the latest advice given by the ITFs ind...

Balanced Wizards blow past Pistons

Bradley Beal scored 22 points to lead six Washington players in double figures, and the Wizards pulled away in the second half to defeat the Detroit Pistons 115-99 on Monday, snapping a three-game losing streak. Troy Brown Jr. scored 14 poi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019