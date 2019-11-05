International Development News
Development News Edition

Antetokounmpo, Bucks put away host Wolves

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Minnesota
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 10:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 10:09 IST
Antetokounmpo, Bucks put away host Wolves
Image Credit: Flickr

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 34 points and 15 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks rode a third-quarter surge to a 134-106 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday in Minneapolis. Antetokounmpo, who was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier on Monday, shot 14 of 19 from the field in a game that began with a delay of nearly an hour due to a basket malfunction.

Khris Middleton scored 26 points following a 9-of-15 effort from the field for the Bucks, who have won three in a row overall and nine of their last 11 encounters with the Timberwolves. Eric Bledsoe chipped in with a season-high 22 points after making 8 of 14 shots from the floor. Andrew Wiggins recorded 25 points for Minnesota, which played without Karl-Anthony Towns as the two-time All-Star center served the second contest of his two-game suspension for an altercation with Philadelphia's Joel Embiid on Wednesday.

Robert Covington scored 11 of his 15 points in the first quarter for the Timberwolves, and Jordan Bell pumped in 12 to eclipse his season total set over his first three games. Milwaukee scored 22 of the first 30 points in the third quarter, with Antetokounmpo working the interior while Middleton sandwiched 3-pointers around a jumper to push the lead to 86-65. Donte DiVincenzo drilled back-to-back 3-pointers to cap the Bucks' 38-point third quarter and push the team's advantage to 102-82.

The game turned physical in the second quarter, as Middleton was whistled for a flagrant-1 foul after inadvertently hitting Bell in the face as he attempted to block a dunk. A few minutes later, Ersan Ilyasova undercut Covington on the latter's bid for a layup, resulting in the Minnesota power forward grimacing in pain before retreating to the locker room. Covington returned to start the third quarter.

Bledsoe scored seven of his team's first 12 points to stake Milwaukee to an eight-point lead just over two minutes into the game. One of the hoops was discovered to be uneven during warmups, prompting the delay of 59 minutes. Both teams were given 7 1/2 minutes to warm back up before the pregame routine continued with the national anthem and player introductions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

This Android app secretly purchases premium content without the user being aware

Security researchers at Secure-D, a leading anti-fraud solution from mobile technology company Upstream have identified a popular Android keyboard app, ai.type, making millions of unauthorized purchases of premium digital services. Develope...

Shorter hours boost sales in overworked Japan: Microsoft

Tokyo, Nov 5 AFP In a country notorious for overwork, Microsoft Japan trialled a radical idea working less. And it found that four-day weeks and other reforms both boosted sales and cut costs. The Japanese unit of the US IT giant closed its...

Indian Overseas Bank shares plummet over 14 pc on Q2 loss

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank on Tuesday plummeted over 14 percent after the company reported widening of its net loss for the second quarter ended September 30. The companys stock dropped 13.18 percent to Rs 10.40 on the BSE. On the NSE, ...

Five cops, one civilian injured in Imphal IED blast

At least six persons, including five police commandos, were injured in a powerful IED blast at Imphal town of Manipur on Tuesday, police said. The blast occurred at Thangal Bazaar at 9.30 am. Among those injured were additional superintend...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019