Cowboys gallop past Giants, stay atop NFC East

  • Dallas
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 10:15 IST
  • Created: 05-11-2019 10:14 IST
Dak Prescott threw two of his three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter Monday night as the Dallas Cowboys finally pulled away for a 37-18 win over the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. Prescott, who completed 22 of 35 passes for 257 yards with an interception, broke the game open with a 45-yard scoring strike to Amari Cooper with 7:56 left. The third-and-12 connection was Cooper's second big play of the drive. He drew a 26-yard pass interference penalty on third-and-6 from the Dallas 15 to get the drive started.

Ezekiel Elliott added 139 yards on 23 carries for the Cowboys (5-3), who maintained a half-game lead on Philadelphia in the NFC East. Dallas tacked on a 63-yard fumble-return score from Jourdan Lewis with six seconds remaining as it swept the season series from its division rival. New York rookie quarterback Daniel Jones hit on 26 of 41 passes for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Jones also lost two fumbles, upping his NFL-co-leading turnover total to 16, as New York (2-7) lost its fifth straight game.

Aldrick Rosas' 21-yard field goal gave the Giants a lead less than two minutes into the game but also started a game-long trend that ultimately doomed the hosts. New York managed just one touchdown in five trips inside the Dallas 20-yard line. That came when Jones found Cody Latimer on a 1-yard scoring strike with 11:55 left in the first half for a 9-3 lead. Rosas' 25-yard field goal made it 12-3 at the 2:52 mark, but Dallas rallied to grab a 13-12 edge at intermission.

Prescott hit backup tight end Blake Jarwin on a 42-yard touchdown pass, and Brett Maher converted a 52-yard field goal with three seconds left, four plays after Jones tossed an interception. The teams exchanged third-quarter field goals, and the Cowboys upped the margin to 23-15 when Michael Gallup soared over Janoris Jenkins for a 15-yard touchdown catch with 12:40 remaining. Rosas' fourth field goal with 11:52 left, a 29-yarder, cut the deficit to five.

