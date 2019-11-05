I'll be ready again soon, says Carolina Marin after defeat

After facing a defeat in the first round of Fuzhou China Open on Tuesday, Carolina Marin said she has been sick for the last few days and will be ready again soon. Marin was beaten in the first game by 21-16 and in the second game, she opted to withdraw from the game when the scoreline was at 13-1.

Marin took to Twitter and wrote: "I tried to give my best but I've been sick for the last few days I'll be ready again soon!" The Spanish shuttler had won the China Open in September. Olympic gold medalist Marin defeated Taiwan's Tai Tzu Ying 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 in the women's singles final match to lift the title. (ANI)

