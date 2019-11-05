Temba Bavuma to lead Jozi Stars in Mzansi Super League

South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma will lead the defending champions Jozi Stars in the second edition of the Mzansi Super League (MSL). Bavuma's appointment is another nod to his leadership credentials, which include captaining the Lions in all formats last season and taking charge of the South Africa A side in India on their recent tour. Bavuma is also the Test vice-captain and is increasingly being seen as a successor to current captain Faf du Plessis in the longest format, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Bavuma after playing for Durban Heat in the inaugural edition joined Stars and succeeds Dane Vilas, who led the Stars to the title last summer. The 29-year-old played 39 Test matches for Proteas in which he had 1812 runs studded with one century. He also donned the South African colours in two T20I and ODI matches.

Jozi Stars squad: Daniel Christian, Chris Gayle, Simon Harmer, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Eddie Leie, Alfred Mothoa, Duanne Olivier, Dwaine Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, Kagiso Rabada, Calvin Savage, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Dane Vilas, and Ryan Rickelton. (ANI)

