Rijiju lauds Shaili Singh for scripting national record

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday lauded athlete Shaili Singh saying she is a 'potential medalist' in the World Athletics Championship. "Long jumper #ShailiSingh who is being trained at #SAI Bangalore under Anju Bobby George Foundation created a national record in both U-16 & U-18 age group at Guntur. After Anju Bobby George, she is a potential medalist in the World Athletics Championship. My best wishes to her!," Rijiju tweeted.

On Sunday, Shaili scripted a national record in the under-16 category at the 35th National Junior Athletics meet. Shaili Singh improved her national and meet record in girls U-16 long jump to 6.15m. She held the previous record of 5.14m which she created at the same competition last year at Ranchi. (ANI)

