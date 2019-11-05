International Development News
NFL-Black cat a curse for Giants but good luck for Cowboys

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 15:59 IST
Plenty of superstitions surround black cats, and the appearance of a feline of that color certainly did not hurt the Dallas Cowboys as they beat the New York Giants in an NFL game on Monday. The cat entered the field during the second quarter, holding the game up for two minutes before it disappeared under a section of spectator seating and the action resumed.

Dallas was down 9-3 at the time, but thereafter out-scored the Giants by 25 points in a 37-18 victory at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The cat was a major talking point after the game.

"Things did kind of change when that black cat came out," joked Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Dallas receiver Amari Cooper welcomed the cat's appearance, though not for superstitious reasons.

"I was kind of happy about that because it came around the time that my knee was hurting so I was thinking I had a little bit more time to get this thing right," he said. Others were less pleased with the feline's presence.

Quarterback Dak Prescott said: "I'm not superstitious, but I wasn't getting near it." Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott was of a similar mindset.

"I'm allergic to cats," he said. The result means Dallas improved to five wins for three losses, top of the NFC East standings, while division rivals Giants slipped to 2-7.

The stadium's official Twitter account said after the game that the cat was still on the loose, and promised to take it to a vet for a check-up if it was located.

