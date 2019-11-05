International Development News
Development News Edition

Hyderabad FC look to build on first win

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 18:26 IST
Hyderabad FC look to build on first win
Image Credit: pixabay

High on confidence after their first win in their previous game, Hyderabad FC would look to make sure their fortunes have indeed turned around after early struggle when they face NorthEast United in an Indian Super League match here on Wednesday. All the negativity that surrounded Hyderabad FC's poor start to the season was dispelled by their come-from-behind 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters FC in the previous game.

Phil Brown's side was at the receiving end of two heavy defeats away from home before finding some relief at home. Now, the task for the manager is to build on this result and boost the morale of the squad. However, his task is still unenviable, given the fact that key players are still missing due to injury and suspensions. The likes of Bobo, Rafael Gomez, and Giles Barnes are all injured while Nestor Gordillo is still serving a ban.

"I don't think we have moved past all the injuries, there are four big players still injured. What we tend to do is to focus on what we have. We focused on the players that are available to us. That was the most important thing," said Brown. The bright spot for Hyderabad FC will be the form of Marcelinho. The Brazilian forward struck a brilliant free-kick winner against Kerala Blasters and scored a goal in their 3-1 defeat to Jamshedpur FC. He will be Hyderabad's talisman against a solid NorthEast United.

The visiting side's potent attack, led by the irrepressible Asamoah Gyan and Martin Chaves, will pose a huge threat to a fragile Hyderabad defense which is yet to keep a clean sheet this season. Youngster Redeem Tlang has also impressed and adds to the guile and pace of NorthEast's attack. "We know we are coming up against a very strong team and they got a lot of discipline in their team. They are very organized defensively. They have Gyan who is capable of winning a game on his own. But we have a team which has character," said Brown.

NorthEast United are undefeated in three matches so far. Though they have only one win, their two draws have come against strong sides in Bengaluru FC and FC Goa. In fact, Robert Jarni's side will count themselves unlucky not to have obtained all three points against Goa, after conceding a late stoppage-time equaliser.

"You never know how they (Hyderabad) are going to play. They won the last game, they are full of confidence and we have to prepare for them. (But) we are confident because we are still unbeaten, we played against the big teams in the league. (However), it will be a tough away match," said Jarni. While NorthEast could be considered favourites for this clash, Hyderabad have shown that they can pack a punch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Take steps to convert stubble to fertlisers, C'garh CM to

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the conversion of stubble to fertilisers can be a permanent solution to the problem of pollution like the one being witnessed in the Delhi Capital Region. Stubble burning in areas i...

Brand Top-level Domain Owners Can Secure Company and Customer Data

A new network security service protects enterprise data and keeps customers safe using the control capabilities and trust authority of a Brand Registry. TORONTONov. 5, 2019 CNW - Authentic Web Inc., specialists in enterprise domain, DNS and...

Order of no coercive action against lawyers not be applicable to subsequent incidents: Centre to HC

The Centre rushed to the Delhi High Court Tuesday urging it that its order for no coercive action against advocates, passed on Sunday following the lawyers-police clash at Tis Hazari Courts Complex, should not be applicable on the subsequen...

Science News Summary: Boeing tests space taxi, one of three parachutes does not open

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Boeing tests space taxi, one of three parachutes does not openBoeing Co said on Monday that one of three parachutes failed to deploy during an otherwise successful safety test of its un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019