Cavaliers rookie G Porter suspended one game

Cleveland Cavaliers 19-year-old rookie guard Kevin Porter Jr. was suspended one game for bumping into an official on Sunday. Porter, who scored eight points on 3-of-8 shooting Sunday against the Dallas Mavericks, was disciplined for bumping into the back of the shoulder of referee Bill Spooner while running downcourt after missing a shot attempt toward the end of the third quarter.

After a review of the incident, the league announced Porter's suspension, which includes the forfeiture of one game's salary. Porter was the final pick in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks in the most recent NBA draft and was traded to the Cavaliers. He had been projected at one point as a future lottery pick, but he was dogged by conduct issues at Southern California that led to an indefinite suspension from the Trojans.

Porter has averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds off the bench for the Cavaliers, who are 2-4 to start the season.

