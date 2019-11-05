International Development News
Development News Edition

Hawks F Collins suspended 25 games

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 23:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 22:58 IST
Hawks F Collins suspended 25 games
Image Credit: Flickr

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins has suspended 25 games for violating the NBA's anti-drug policy, the league announced Tuesday. The league said he tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide-2 (GHRP-2).

Collins told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that he plans to appeal the suspension, which was set to begin Tuesday night when the Hawks host the San Antonio Spurs. "First I want to apologize to my teammates, the Hawks organization, our fans, partners, and community as a whole for this situation," Collins said in a statement to Wojnarowski. "I understand the impact this matter has on what we are trying to achieve together this season, and I am incredibly frustrated and disappointed in myself for putting all us in this position.

"I have always been incredibly careful about what I put in my body, but I took a supplement, which unbeknownst to me, had been contaminated with an illegal component. I plan to appeal my suspension in arbitration so I can get back on the court as soon as possible and continue to contribute to our 2019-20 campaign." The 22-year-old is in his third NBA season and is part of a young nucleus for the improving Hawks, which includes second-year guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter, as well as rookie Cam Reddish. The Hawks made Collins, a Wake Forest product, the No. 19 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

In 140 career games (90 starts), he is averaging 14.6 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. In five games this season, he is averaging 17.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game and shooting 47.4 percent from 3-point range. "On behalf of the entire Hawks organization, we are disappointed to learn that John put himself in an unfortunate situation and violated the league's anti-drug policy," the Hawks said in a statement. "We hold ourselves and each of our players to a high standard, and we are committed to supporting John as he learns from this setback and continues to grow as both a player and a person. Head Coach Lloyd Pierce and I have both talked to him and we believe that he is truly remorseful for his actions. We will provide John with support on and off the court while we look forward to his return to the team."

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton also was suspended 25 games last month when he tested positive for a diuretic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court justices navigate video piracy case over Blackbeard's ship

U.S. Supreme Court justices struggled to navigate between the rights of states and individuals on Tuesday as they weighed a documentary filmmakers bid to revive his lawsuit against North Carolina state officials he accuses of unlawfully pir...

U.S. House committees seek deposition with Trump chief of staff Mulvaney in impeachment probe

U.S. House of Representatives committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump said on Tuesday they had asked Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House Chief of Staff, to appear for a deposition on Nov. 8.Based on evidence...

Imperative to restore trust between policemen, lawyers: Delhi L-G

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was on Tuesday briefed about the situation and the orders by Delhi High Court on a clash that broke out between cops and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex in the national capital on November 2. Special CP I...

Tis Hazari clash: Central IPS Association condemns attacks on police personnel

A general body meeting of the Central IPS Association CIPSA held on Tuesday including IPS officers representing several state cadres passed a resolution condemning the attack on Delhi Police personnel in various court complexes in the natio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019