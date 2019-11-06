International Development News
Development News Edition

Marrone: Foles to return as Jags' starting QB

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jacksonville
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 00:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 00:52 IST
Marrone: Foles to return as Jags' starting QB
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Nick Foles will return as the Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback following their bye week, coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday. Foles has been out since suffering a broken left collarbone in the season opener, undergoing surgery to install a plate and screws. He will return Nov. 17 when the Jaguars play at the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

"Nick will be our starting quarterback going forward," Marrone said at a press conference. Foles replacement, rookie Gardner Minshew II, played well enough that Foles' return to the starting lineup wasn't a given. Marrone informed the quarterbacks and then the rest of the team Tuesday morning.

"It was obviously my decision," Marrone said. "Worked hard on it." Minshew, a sixth-round pick out of Washington State, has guided the Jaguars to a 4-4 record, completing 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,285 yards, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He didn't leave a positive impression Sunday, though, committing four turnovers -- including two interceptions -- in a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans in London.

In his brief appearance in Week 1, Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards with a touchdown. The Jaguars signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract in the offseason. The contract includes $50.1 million in guarantees. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl championship in 2018 and was the game's MVP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Apollo Tyres Q2 profit falls 43 pc to Rs 83 cr on weak demand in domestic mkt

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Uber test vehicles involved in 37 crashes before fatal self-driving incident

Uber Technologies Incs autonomous test vehicles were involved in 37 crashes in the 18 months before a fatal March 2018 self-driving car accident, the National Transportation Safety Board NTSB said on Tuesday. The board said between Septembe...

UPS drone makes first home prescription deliveries for CVS

United Parcel Service Inc Flight Forward drones have flown prescription medications to the front lawn of a private home and to a retirement center, the UPS units first revenue-generating deliveries for drugstore chain CVS Health Corp.Flight...

Brazil farmers push traders to end Amazon soy moratorium

Brazilian farmers plan to start a campaign next week to end a ban by trading firms on buying soybeans from parts of the Amazon rainforest cleared after 2008, leaders from a major farmer group told Reuters, citing support from President Jair...

Trump offers Mexican president U.S. help in finding killers of Americans

President Donald Trump, in a phone call on Tuesday with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, offered U.S. assistance to help Mexico bring to justice those who killed nine Americans, the White House said in a statement.President Tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019