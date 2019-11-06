Marrone: Foles to return as Jags' starting QB

Nick Foles will return as the Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback following their bye week, coach Doug Marrone said Tuesday. Foles has been out since suffering a broken left collarbone in the season opener, undergoing surgery to install a plate and screws. He will return Nov. 17 when the Jaguars play at the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11.

"Nick will be our starting quarterback going forward," Marrone said at a press conference. Foles replacement, rookie Gardner Minshew II, played well enough that Foles' return to the starting lineup wasn't a given. Marrone informed the quarterbacks and then the rest of the team Tuesday morning.

"It was obviously my decision," Marrone said. "Worked hard on it." Minshew, a sixth-round pick out of Washington State, has guided the Jaguars to a 4-4 record, completing 61.2 percent of his passes for 2,285 yards, with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He didn't leave a positive impression Sunday, though, committing four turnovers -- including two interceptions -- in a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans in London.

In his brief appearance in Week 1, Foles was 5-of-8 passing for 75 yards with a touchdown. The Jaguars signed Foles to a four-year, $88 million contract in the offseason. The contract includes $50.1 million in guarantees. He led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl championship in 2018 and was the game's MVP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)