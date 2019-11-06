International Development News
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Outgoing World Anti-Doping Agency president Craig Reedie said on Tuesday the scale and size of the Russian doping scandal that erupted in 2015 had overwhelmed his organization at the time. HORSERACING-MELBOURNE/

Horse racing: Vow and Declare wins Melbourne Cup thriller MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian stayer Vow and Declare won the 159th running of the Melbourne Cup by a neck at Flemington racecourse on Tuesday with the race overshadowed by a stewards’ protest and a horse pulling up lame with a cracked pelvis.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/ NHL roundup: Marchand's 5 points lead Bruins past Pens

Brad Marchand’s tiebreaking second goal with 1:57 left in regulation Monday helped the Boston Bruins beat the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4. UPCOMING

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-VAL-LIL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Valencia v Lille

Valencia host Lille in the Champions League, badly needing a victory to boost their chances of qualifying for the last-16. 5 Nov 20:00 ET

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DOR-INT/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Borussia Dortmund v Inter Milan

Borussia Dortmund face Inter Milan in a crucial Champions League Group F match as both teams try to claim second spot behind Barcelona who are leading the group. 5 Nov 20:00 ET

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LYO-SLB/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Olympique Lyonnais v Benfica

Olympique Lyonnais face Benfica in Champions League soccer match. 5 Nov 20:00 ET

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-CHE-AJA/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Chelsea v Ajax Amsterdam

Chelsea host last season's semi-finalists Ajax Amsterdam in their Champions League Group H match. 5 Nov 20:00 ET

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-GNK/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Liverpool v Genk

Liverpool host Genk in the Champions League. 5 Nov 20:00 ET

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-RBS/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Napoli v FC Salzburg

5 Nov 20:00 ET SPORT-DOPING/WADA

Fifth World Conference on Doping in Sport Representatives from the sport movement, public authorities and anti-doping organizations; along with, athletes, the media and other anti-doping experts meet in Katowice to take stock of the evolution of Clean Sport; and, engage in high-level discussion and debate about the global anti-doping program, its practices and processes.

6 Nov 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LMO-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lokomotiv Moscow v Juventus 6 Nov 17:55 ET, 22:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-OLY/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich v Olympiacos

Bayern Munich hold news conference after Champions League match against Olympiakos, their first game since Niko Kovac was sacked as coach. 6 Nov 17:55 ET, 22:55 GMT

