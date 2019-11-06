Dolphins waive former first-round pick Nkemdiche

The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche after the former first-round draft pick played in just two games with the team. The Dolphins also signed cornerback/returner Marcus Sherels and running back De'Lance Turner, while rookie wide receiver Preston Williams (knee) was placed on injured reserve. Multiple reports say Williams tore an ACL in Sunday's win over the New York Jets.

Nkemdiche was the No. 29 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 draft and played three seasons with the team. He was waived by the Cardinals in July after a failed physical. The Dolphins signed the Mississippi product in August although his start with the team was slowed as he recovered from offseason knee surgery. He was activated prior to the Dolphins' Oct. 28 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and then played again sparingly Sunday against the New York Jets.

Nkemdiche has 44 tackles and two forced fumbles in 29 career games (six starts). The 25-year old played three seasons at Ole Miss, but did not play in the Sugar Bowl at the end of his junior season after he fell 15 feet from a hotel room in Atlanta and another 15 feet from a ledge in the days preceding the game. He was later charged with marijuana possession in the incident.

Sherels played in 123 games (six starts) for the Minnesota Vikings from 2010-19 with most of his action on special teams. He returned five punts for touchdowns and averaged 10.5 yards on 237 returns and also averaged 25.2 yards on 54 kickoff returns. He had 72 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble on defense. The Vikings released Sherels last month.

