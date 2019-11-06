Jets send 2 to IR, sign 2 as RB Bell sits

International Development News
A busy day of transactions for the New York Jets did not include the name Le'Veon Bell, but the team did promote running back Josh Adams to its active roster. According to multiple reports, the Jets promoted Adams to prevent another team from signing him off their practice squad, as opposed to making a move out of concern over Bell's health.

The versatile running back sustained a knee injury Sunday that led to Bell getting an MRI exam on Monday. Later Tuesday, Jets head coach Adam Gase said Bell won't practice on Wednesday, but ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday tweeted that a source told him Bell is "good." Adams, 23, ran for 511 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games with Philadelphia last season. The Jets signed him to their practice squad on Sept. 2.

The Jets, coming off a loss to previously winless Miami, also announced they placed wide receiver Josh Bellamy and cornerback Trumaine Johnson on injured reserve, and signed linebacker Paul Worrilow. Worrilow was with the Eagles last year but suffered a torn ACL in May 2018 and missed the season. After his release this May, he signed with Baltimore in August, but he left the Ravens after one day to reportedly retire. The 29-year-old has 415 tackles, four sacks, 11 passes defensed and two interceptions in 72 games with Atlanta and Detroit.

Johnson signed a five-year, $72.5 million free agent deal prior to last season but was a disappointment in New York. According to multiple reports, the Jets will almost certainly cut Johnson, 29, in the offseason, before his $11 million salary for next season becomes guaranteed. He has 65 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, five interceptions and seven passes defensed in 17 games with the Jets. He went down with an ankle injury against Jacksonville two games ago.

Bellamy had two catches for 20 yards in seven games this season, his first after five seasons in Chicago. Bellamy, 30, has 78 grabs for 1,019 yards and five touchdowns in 82 career games with the Jets, the Bears, Washington and Kansas City. The Jets (1-7) host the New York Giants on Sunday.

