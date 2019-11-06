Soccer-Copa Libertadores final moved to Lima from Santiago

The Copa Libertadores final between Flamengo and River Plate has been moved to Lima from Santiago due to continuing unrest in the Chilean capital, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) said on Tuesday.

The match will take place on Nov. 23.

Also Read: Soccer-Copa Libertadores final to go ahead in Santiago despite riots - CONMEBOL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)