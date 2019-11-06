International Development News
Flyers erupt in 3rd period to down Hurricanes

Sean Couturier scored one goal and added one assist to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday. Claude Giroux also contributed one goal and one assist. Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had one goal while Matt Niskanen registered two assists for the victorious Flyers, who moved to 5-1-1 at home this season.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 33 saves. Lucas Wallmark scored the lone goal for the Hurricanes, who dropped their second in a row immediately following a three-game winning streak.

Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek stopped 24 shots. The Flyers struck first at 3:30 of the first period when Couturier redirected Niskanen's shot into the goal on the power play. Couturier extended his point-scoring streak to four straight.

Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov was denied by Hart on two solid scoring chances late in the first with the best shot coming with 2:56 remaining. The Hurricanes tied the game at 1 at 6:17 of the second when Wallmark snapped a 13-game streak without a goal by tapping home a pass from Trevor van Riemsdyk, whose older brother James plays for the Flyers. Wallmark appeared to knock the stick out of Hart's hands, but no call was whistled by the officials.

Meanwhile, the Flyers were clearly bothered by Carolina's forechecking and went through a drought of more than nine minutes without registering a shot on goal. Philadelphia had only five shots on goal in the second, but remained tied thanks to 22 total saves from Hart through the first 40 minutes. Dougie Hamilton had four shots for Carolina and continued to wreak havoc in the offensive zone.

Konecny gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at 1:12 of the third when he corralled a loose puck in front and scored his seventh goal of the season. The goal was the first allowed all season by Mrazek in the third period. The Flyers extended their lead to 3-1 when the 19-year-old Farabee scored his second of the season and his career at 12:59.

Giroux pushed the lead to 4-1 at 17:38 on an unorthodox breakaway as the Hurricanes weren't able to pull Mrazek for an extra skater. --Field Level Media

Mexico Congress backs constitutional change to allow presidential recall vote

Mexicos Congress approved a raft of constitutional changes on Tuesday that include permitting the right to a recall vote on the president, overriding opposition concerns it may open the door to allowing re-election of the countrys leader. P...

