Hornets eke past Pacers in overtime

Image Credit: Twitter (@hornets)

Devonte' Graham, fouled on a 3-point shot attempt, made two of three free throws to break a tie with 1.7 seconds remaining in overtime and cap a career-best scoring effort Tuesday night, giving the Charlotte Hornets a 122-120 victory over the visiting Indiana Pacers. After Indiana's Jeremy Lamb forged the fourth tie of the extra session by hitting a 19-footer with 5.2 seconds remaining, Graham drew a foul from JaKarr Sampson outside the arc and calmly produced the game-winning points.

It was fitting that the game was ultimately decided at the free-throw line, where the Hornets went 28-for-42 while the Pacers shot just 6-for-7. Graham finished with 35 points off the bench, easily eclipsing his previous best of 24, set earlier this season.

Each team had a shot to break a 113-all in the final seconds of regulation, but T.J. Warren stole a Graham pass on Charlotte's last possession before Malcolm Brogdon misfired on a desperation 34-footer at the horn. Brogdon finished with 31 points for the Pacers, two fewer than team leader Warren, who set a season-high.

The Hornets fought an uphill climb after falling behind 25-8, then went up 102-96 on a Graham 3-pointer with 5:36 remaining. The game subsequently was tied at 109, 111 and 113, with the Hornets hurting themselves with a pair of missed free throws in the final minute of regulation, one by Bismack Biyombo and another by Graham.

Terry Rozier backed Graham with 22 points for the Hornets, who won their third straight in the wake of a three-game losing streak. Miles Bridges had 18 points, PJ Washington 16 and Biyombo 15 off the bench for Charlotte. Cody Martin led the team with 11 rebounds on a scoreless night.

Lamb was a third Pacer in double figures with 18 points. Goga Bitadze chipped in with six points and four blocks to complement a game-high-tying 11 rebounds. The loss snapped Indiana's three-game winning streak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

