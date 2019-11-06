International Development News
IAAF announces Male Rising Star Award 2019 finalists

With less than three weeks to go until the World Athletics Awards 2019, the IAAF announced five finalists for the 2019 Male Rising Star Award to recognise this year's best U20 athlete.

IAAF logo. Image Credit: ANI

With less than three weeks to go until the World Athletics Awards 2019, the IAAF announced five finalists for the 2019 Male Rising Star Award to recognise this year's best U20 athlete. The winner will be announced at the World Athletics Awards 2019 in Monaco on November 23.

The nominees are: Selemon Barega from Ethiopia bagged a silver medal in the 5000m at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. He is also world U20 lead at 5000m with 12:53.04, world U20 lead at 10,000m with 26:49.46 timing. He came fifth in the senior race at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships Aarhus 2019.

Alison dos Santos from Brazil broke South American U20 400m hurdles record seven times. He was world U20 lead at 400m hurdles with 48.28 seconds. He is also the Pan-American Games champion and came seventh at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. Lamecha Girma from Ethiopia clinched a silver medal in the 3000m steeplechase at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, world U20 lead with 8:01.36 timing, and broke the national senior record in the 3000m steeplechase.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen is a European indoor 3000m champion, world U20 lead and European U20 record at 1500m with 3:30.16 timing, and world U20 lead and European U20 record at the mile with 3:51.30 timing. He also claimed European U20 record at 5000m with 13:02.03 timing, finished fourth at 1500m, and finished fifth at 5000m at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019

Ukraine's Mykhaylo Kokhan is the world U20 lead in the hammer throw with 77.39m. He finished fifth at the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. (ANI)

