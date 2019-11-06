International Development News
India women play out a draw against Vietnam

India women played out a 1-1 draw against Vietnam in the second friendly match at the National Training Centre ground in Hanoi on Wednesday.

India women's football team (Photo/ Indian Football Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India women played out a 1-1 draw against Vietnam in the second friendly match at the National Training Centre ground in Hanoi on Wednesday. Thai Thi Thao scored the first goal for the hosts in the 39th minute of the match, but India came back strongly in the second half with Ranjana Chanu scoring the equaliser.

India had their first real chance around the half-hour mark when Dangmei Grace raced past Vietnam's defence, but her effort went wide of the goalpost. India managed to get a free-kick from a goal-scoring position, but striker Bala Devi's effort also went wide of the target.

The side rued the missed chances as Thai Thi Thao put Vietnam in the lead with six minutes left for the half-time. Vietnam's goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh pulled off two crucial saves to keep her side in the lead. India eventually got the breakthrough when Ranjana Chanu was played through on goal by captain Ashalata Devi.

Head coach Maymol Rocky brought in Anju Tamang in place of Daya Devi around the 60-minute mark. Sanju did have a chance late on from a close-range free-kick, but the ball flew wide of goal and the match ended with a 1-1 score.

Vietnam had earlier won the first international friendly 3-0. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

