Rohit Sharma set to become first Indian to play 100 T20Is

When India and Bangladesh step up to the field on Thursday to play the second T20I of the three-match series, skipper Rohit Sharma will add another feather to his cap.

India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma . Image Credit: ANI

When India and Bangladesh step up to the field on Thursday to play the second T20I of the three-match series, skipper Rohit Sharma will add another feather to his cap. Sharma is all set to become the first Indian to play 100 T20Is and he will also become the second player in the world to achieve the feat.

Pakistan's Shoaib Malik is the only cricketer to have played more than 100 T20Is. When it comes to Indian cricketers, wicket-keeper MS Dhoni is the second most experienced player in the shortest format of the game. Dhoni has played 98 T20Is.

Sharma had surpassed Dhoni in the first T20I against Bangladesh to become the most capped Indian player in the 20-over format. In the same match, he also went past Virat Kohli to become the leading run-scorer in the shortest format of the game.

Bangladesh had defeated India on Sunday by seven wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series. This win was Bangladesh's first over India in the shortest format of the game. Having lost the first match, skipper Rohit on Wednesday said that the focus of the team is to perform collectively. He also said that the conditions in Delhi for the first T20I were not ideal.

"The focus will be on the team to perform. Collectively all of us need to come together, the batters need to get the job done and the bowlers need to come out and take those crucial wickets. That will be the idea, we are not focussing on any individual department because we lost as a team, not as individuals," Sharma said. "The conditions were not ideal. The pitch was on the softer side so shot-making was not that easy. We have to assess as to what sort of score would be enough on different pitches. When you are playing on softer pitches, you have to assess what score will be the best," he added.

India and Bangladesh will take on each other in the second T20I of the three-match series on Thursday, November 7 at Rajkot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

