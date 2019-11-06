REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

International Development News
The election of a new president of the World Anti-Doping Agency should give it the strength to stop countries stealing Olympic medals, the U.S. anti-doping chief said on Wednesday in remarks aimed at Russian state-sponsored doping. BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-ORL/

Thunder take care of Magic, as usual Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points, and Chris Paul added 20 as the host Oklahoma City Thunder continued their dominance of the Orlando Magic with a 102-94 victory on Tuesday.

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LIV-GNK/ Free-scoring Oxlade-Chamberlain keen to keep improving for Liverpool

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain notched his fourth goal in as many games in Liverpool’s 2-1 Champions League win over Genk and while he is pleased with his free-scoring form since returning from injury the midfielder says he is still short of his best. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LMO-JUV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Lokomotiv Moscow v Juventus 6 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-OLY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Bayern Munich v Olympiacos

Bayern Munich hold news conference after Champions League match against Olympiakos, their first game since Niko Kovac was sacked as coach. 6 Nov 12:55 ET / 17:55 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-RSB-TOT/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Champions League - Red Star Belgrade v Tottenham Hotspur

Red Star Belgrade face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League. 6 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ATT-MCI/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Atalanta v Manchester City

6 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-B04-ATM/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Champions League - Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid 6 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-PSG-BRU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Paris St Germain v Club Brugge

Paris St Germain face Club Brugge in Champions League soccer match 6 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-DZA-SHK/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Champions League - Dinamo Zagreb v Shakhtar Donetsk

6 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-USA/MORGAN (PIX)

INTERVIEW-USWNT striker Morgan discusses future of the sport U.S. Women's National Team striker Alex Morgan, who recently announced she is expecting her first child, discusses the team's World Cup triumph and the future of women's soccer at the unveiling of a playing field in Gardena.

6 Nov 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-GAL/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Champions League - Real Madrid v Galatasaray Real Madrid host Galatasaray in the Champions League.

6 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-RUS-BEL/ (PIX)

Soccer - EURO 2020 qualifier - Belgium to name squad Belgium name their squad for their last two Euro-2020 qualifiers away in Russia and home to Cyprus

7 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW

Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga.

7 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

7 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-PRESIDENTS/ (TV) Golf - Presidents Cup - Els to name International picks

International captain Ernie Els will name his team for the upcoming Presidents Cup against Tiger Woods' U.S. side. 7 Nov 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - Turkish Airlines Open

Action from day one of the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya. 7 Nov

CRICKET-T20/INDIA-JONES (PIX) Cricket-India's Pant currently a 'one-trick pony', says Jones

India batsman Rishabh Pant needs to improve his off-side game if he wants to graduate from being just a one-trick pony, former Australia batsman Dean Jones has told Reuters. 6 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ESPORTS-F1/ (TV) Esports - Third live show of F1 ESports Pro Series

Esport stars take part in the third round of Formula One's Pro Series. 6 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SPORT-DOPING/WADA (PIX) (TV) Fifth World Conference on Doping in Sport

The World Anti-Doping Agency holds an Executive Committee meeting and Foundation Board meeting on the final day of the World Conference on Doping in Sport in Katowice. 7 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/PREVIEW Tennis - ATP Finals preview

Preview of the ATP Tour Finals 7 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

