International Development News
Development News Edition

'7000 season tickets for India-B'Desh Test sold'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 19:51 IST
'7000 season tickets for India-B'Desh Test sold'

Over 40 per cent of the total season tickets of the India-Bangladesh cricket test match beginning November 14 have been sold out so far in the last four days, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) president Abhilash Khandekar said on Wednesday. He said 7,000 season tickets have been bought by spectators so far and remaining 9,000 tickets are expected to be sold soon.

"Apart from season tickets, we are also considering selling the daily tickets of the test matches," he said. Another MPCA official informed that the capacity of the Holkar Stadium in Indore is around 27,000 spectators.

"16,000 tickets of the test match are available for sale. Remaining seats have been reserved for sponsors, BCCI representatives, MPCA members, former players, distinguished personalities, government officials etc," he said. The official informed that online sale of the season tickets started at 6 am on November 3 and will continue till 6 pm on November 10, provided tickets are available for sale.

Spectators have to spend amount between Rs 315 and Rs 1,845 for each season ticket in different galleries of general categories. The opening match in the two-test series will begin on November 14.

Bangladesh's national team is going to play its first match in Indore. Players from both teams will reach Indore from Nagpur in the afternoon on November 11..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.N. Palestinian refugee agency replaces boss pending misconduct inquiry

The head of the U.N. agency that aids Palestinian refugees has stepped aside until the end of an investigation into misconduct allegations, the agency said on Wednesday. Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl has been replaced until a revie...

Soccer-Napoli warns it will "protect rights" after players walk out on retreat

Serie A club Napoli has told its players it will protect its rights after they were alleged to have ignored orders and abandoned a week-long training retreat on Thursday in what local media described as a mutiny. Gazzetta dello Sport and ot...

Karnataka: Over 60 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal

In a shocking incident, more than 60 students of a primary school here were admitted to a hospital on Wednesday. The students complained of stomach ache and vomiting after allegedly consuming mid-day meal at school.Parents of the children a...

UPDATE 2-World Bank ready to support Lebanon, urges quick formation of new cabinet

The World Bank said on Wednesday it stood ready to back a new Lebanese government, warning the country had no time to waste to tackle an emerging economic crisis worsening by the day.The bank called for the rapid formation of a new cabinet ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019