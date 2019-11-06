Yankees interview Cone for pitching coach job

International Development News
  Updated: 06-11-2019 22:55 IST
David Cone is among the candidates for the vacant pitching coach job with the New York Yankees. The former pitcher, now an analyst for Yankees games on YES Network, confirmed he interviewed late last week in comments to the New York Post.

"It was all good. I'm thankful for the opportunity to talk to them. It was nice they called me in and wanted to talk," Cone, 56, said. Cone hopscotched around the major leagues over a 17-year career, playing with the Yankees, New York Mets, Kansas City Royals, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox. He made two stops each with the Mets, Royals and Blue Jays.

He posted a 194-126 career record with a 3.46 ERA and an average of 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. With the two New York teams, he combined for a 145-91 record. Cone, a five-time All-Star, won the 1994 American League Cy Young Award and was part of five World Series-winning teams.

The Post reported that the Yankees also have interviewed two college pitching coaches -- Chris Fetter from Michigan and Matt Hobbs from Arkansas. They are seeking a replacement for Larry Rothschild, who joined the Yankees in 2011. The Yankees parted ways with Rothschild on Oct. 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

